What’s next for Michigan football’s Sherrone Moore after coaching team to big wins?

Michigan acting head coach Sherrone Moore reacts to a video replay during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The Wolverines head into postseason mode fresh off another win against Ohio State.

Beating the Buckeyes is the same story as the last three years, but what was new this time is the guy leading them in that historic win.

The Big House served as the big stage for Sherrone Moore against OSU. A performance that closed with rave reviews for both him and the Wolverines.

Moore stepping in for Jim Harbaugh for a fourth time against Ohio State, but the game against the Buckeyes is one that earned him “Michigan legend” title from Jim Harbaugh, and rightfully so.

Moore made the most of his opportunity in a matchup of two of the top teams in the country.

In a game that determined the season, he made gutsy decisions to go for it on fourth down three times in the first half while throwing in a trick play in the second half.

But he also made the smart decisions, too.

Michigan could’ve tried to go for it on fourth down again to ice the game against Ohio State, but instead they kicked a field goal to make the Buckeyes drive the field for a touchdown if they wanted to win.

That is a perfect balance of brawn and brain when making crucial decisions that can turn a game one way or the other.

On the field, he made the right calls. Off of it, he kept the team focused in a pressure packed Saturday with sign stealing allegations hanging over the program.

After the win against Penn State, Moore took some heat from the outside for his profanity-laced postgame interview. Pouring out his emotion to support the man he was filling in for against the Nittany Lions.

That display though is the true definition of Merriam-Webster’s “Word of the Year” in 2023: authenticity. You cannot fake that type of emotion. Who wouldn’t want to play for a guy like that, right now or in the future?

The future is something that it is uncertain for Moore. Does he want to be a head coach somewhere else and work his way up? Does he want to stay at Michigan and continue to be part of a major player in college football?

Those could be big questions in an offseason of uncertainty, but the last month gave us the answer that Moore is much more than an assistant.