Ann Arbor Backyard Beekeepers to host beekeeping conference in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Oct. 19, the Michigan Beekeepers Association fall conference will be hosted by the Ann Arbor Backyard Beekeepers club.

Beekeepers from around the state will swarm on Morris Lawrence building at the Washtenaw Community College campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a conference encouraging education and exploration in the world of beekeeping.

Over the course of the day, beekeepers from around Michigan will give presentations on different aspects of beekeeping, like biodynamic beekeeping, bee-related products and urban beekeeping.

Dr. Rebecca Masterman, who holds a Ph.D. in entomology and has been working with bees since the early 1990s, will give two keynote speeches during the conference.

There will also be a honey show and beekeeper awards.

Individual registration for the event costs $30 for MBA members and $45 for nonmembers. Member families can register for $35, while nonmember families can register for $50. Students with a valid student ID can register for free.

Those interested can register here.

More About the Ann Arbor Backyard Beekeepers

The Ann Arbor Backyard Beekeepers club is a nonprofit organization that promotes the education, mentoring and advocacy involving beekeeping. It conducts public meetings on the second Tuesday of every month.

The Morris Lawrence build is at 4800 E. Huron River Drive.

