Aerial video of an Oct. 1, 2019, crash scene on Ann Arbor Saline and Textile roads. (WDIV)

SALINE, Mich. - One person was killed Tuesday in a crash at Ann Arbor Saline and Textile roads in Saline, police said.

The crash happened around 12:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced one person dead, according to authorities.

No other injuries have been reported, officials said.

