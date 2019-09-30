Ele's Place opens new facility for grieving children, families in Ann Arbor

The new facility at 5665 Hines Dr. in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Photo courtesy of Ele's Place Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Sunday, Ann Arbor nonprofit Ele's Place Ann Arbor opened its new Home for Healing Hearts facility for grieving children, teens and families.

Along with over 300 community members, Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor, Senator Jeff Irwin, Senator Lana Theis and Ele's Place founders Betsy and Woody Stover were also in attendance at the grand opening.

Over 300 community members come together for the grand opening on Sunday, Sept. 29. Photo courtesy of Ele's Place Ann Arbor.



Located at 5665 Hines Dr., the new 15,000-square-foot facility offers 10 group rooms, three activity rooms, a private library as well as the "potluck room," a spacious room that opens up to the rest of the woodland property.

"Sometimes when we are grieving, dinner around the table at home might be difficult with an empty chair, dinner in the potluck room is a way for families to spend quality time together while meeting other families in similar situations," said director of Ele's Place Ann Arbor Monica Brancheau.

The facility will operate four days a week and has been the result of the "A Home for Healing Hearts" campaign, a campaign launched in 2018 to help raise the $8 million needed for the facility and associated resources.

A community-based nonprofit organization, Ele's Place Ann Arbor focuses on providing more resources to grieving children in eight Southeast Michigan countries and 31 cities. On average, it helps 150 children, teens and families through peer-supported programs. The organization expects a 25% increase in the number of people needing its resources over the course of the new few years.

Ele's Place programs are free. For more information about programs for families and individuals, visit its website.

