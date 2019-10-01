Seven events at the Ann Arbor District Library to spice up your October

A look inside the Pittsfield branch of the Ann Arbor District Library. Phot | Sarah M. Parlette

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - This month the Ann Arbor District Library is offering some "spooktacular" programming and fun community finds.

Along with its monthlong Halloween costume drop and a costume swap on Oct. 26, here are seven AADL events to make your October a bit more fun or spooky.

Oct. 3 -- 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Downtown branch: Youth story corner

Join U.S. Rep Debbie Dingell for preschool storytime. Dingell will be reading "Señorita Mariposa," a story about monarch butterfly migration written by Mister G.

Garth Nix will discuss his latest novel on Oct. 7. Photo | Ann Arbor District Library





Author Event | Garth Nix: 'Angel Mage'

Oct. 7 -- 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Downtown branch: Lobby

Award-winning author Garth Nix will be in Ann Arbor to discuss his latest novel, "Angel Mage." A fantasy novel about angels, magic, and kinship, "Angel Mage" takes readers on deep into a fantasy world. Nix will be available to sign copies of the book, which will also be for sale at the event.

Oct. 14 -- 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Downtown branch: Lobby

Join authors Jon Miland and Gail Offen as they talk about their book "Michigan Hunts: Public Places, Eerie Spaces." Highlighting spooky spaces throughout Michigan, the book takes readers on a tour of paranormal places and spooky spots on both of Michigan's peninsulas. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.

The author event with Jon Milan and Gail Offen will be on Oct. 14 in Ann Arbor. Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

Oct. 20 -- 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Malletts Creek Branch: Program room

In partnership with Culinary Historians of Ann Arbor, join Donna Braden, Senior curator and curator of public life at The Henry Ford Museum, to learn about Lamy's Diner, which sits right in the middle of the museum. Braden will discuss how the museum has turned Lamy's Diner into an experience at the museum, not just an installation.

Oct. 27 -- 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Downtown branch: Lobby

Wear your best Halloween costume to the AADL costume contest. Participants need to be seen by the judges between 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the award ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. Target gift cards will be awarded for best kids costume, best teen costume, best adult costume and best family costume.

Medals will be given out to costume wearers in numerous categories. The AADL will have a photo booth, crafts and snacks.

Oct. 29 -- 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Downtown branch: Lobby, multipurpose room, Secret Lab

Do we really need to say more? Celebrate the birthday of Bob Ross with a festive paint-along. This even this BYOPS -- bring your own painting smock.

Oct. 31 -- 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to noon

Downtown branch: Lobby

Little ghouls and goblins are welcome to join AADL staff at a puppet show, storytelling and eat some trick-or-treats at two separate times.

Afterward, families can join a Halloween Treat Parade on Main Street.

Library lovers take note - The Pittsfield branch is closed for six to eight weeks for updates and renovations.

