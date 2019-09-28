Michigan Eats

Michigan brewery releases S'more Stout just in time for bonfire weather

Beer features marshmallow, graham cracker, chocolate

By Amber Ainsworth

Perrin Brewing Co.'s newest beer, S'more Stout. (Photo: Perrin)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Michigan's Perrin Brewing Co.'s newest release goes great next to a bonfire.

S'more Stout features notes of marshmallow, graham cracker and chocolate with lactose, creating a creamy 7 percent ABV beer.

The brew is available at Perrin's Comstock Park pub. It will soon be available throughout the state.

S'more Stout is part of the Side Hustle Series. A new beer -- in which brewers combine new ingredients and techniques -- is released every other month.

