Michigan brewery releases S'more Stout just in time for bonfire weather

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Michigan's Perrin Brewing Co.'s newest release goes great next to a bonfire.

S'more Stout features notes of marshmallow, graham cracker and chocolate with lactose, creating a creamy 7 percent ABV beer.

The brew is available at Perrin's Comstock Park pub. It will soon be available throughout the state.

S'more Stout is part of the Side Hustle Series. A new beer -- in which brewers combine new ingredients and techniques -- is released every other month.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.