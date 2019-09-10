Michigan brewery releasing Area 51 raid-themed beer

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - A joke plan to raid Area 51 that went viral inspired a new beer in Michigan.

Perrin Brewing Co. will release Storming The Gates Area 51 Experimental New England-style IPA on Thursday.

"Just like the public wanted to raid the labs at Area 51, we partnered with HOPSTEINER to raid their experimental and exciting hop products and got our hands on Lemondrop Lupulin pellets and the newly named Sultana hops," said John Stewart, general manager and director of brewing operations at Perrin.

Storming The Gates is described as a hazy brew with pineapple and citrus flavors.

The beer will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans throughout the state.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.