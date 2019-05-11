Old Nation Brewing Co. releasing special pineapple milkshake IPA at Michigan pub

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. - A limited pineapple milkshake IPA hits Old Nation Brewing Co.'s Williamston pub next week.

Pineapple Intremo is a juicy IPA brewed with lactose, pineapple puree, vanilla and lime and dry hopped with citra. It features grapefruit tones and a hint of coconut from sabro hops.

The beer's release is limited to the pub. It will not be sold in cans, but it can be purchased in crowlers or growlers.

There is a two crowler or one growler carryout limit per customer.

The brew is expected to be available early next week. Keep up with news from Old Nation on the brewery's Facebook page.

