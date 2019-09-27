LISTEN: Michigan's We Came As Romans drops 2 songs remembering late singer Kyle Pavone

DETROIT - We Came As Romans released two new songs Friday, the first music from the Michigan rockers since singer Kyle Pavone died last summer.

The band posted a preview of "Carry the Weight" earlier this week. The track and "From the First Note" both pay homage to Pavone, who died of an accidental overdose.

"I won't forget the memories, I know / You'll always be a part of me / And every way you changed me still shines through / You're the light that I follow home."

Co-vocalist Dave Stephens previously said the album may contain material Pavone worked on before he died. He said he thinks Pavone gave guitarist Lou Cotton some of his writing, and the guys are going to try to get on Pavone's laptop to see what is on there.

"We would love to include him in this record as much as we can, aside from just writing about him," Stephens said.

