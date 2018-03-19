Ditching the dealership: Ford rolls out online car shopping in Michigan

Ford Motor Company is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, and was founded by Henry Ford.

If you're tired of going to the dealership, Ford has some great news for you.

The Dearborn-based automaker announced Monday the plan to roll out online car-buying in the Midwest with the goal of rolling it out nationwide by the end of 2018.

“Our customers are busy people, whether with daily work demands or spending time with their families. Quality time is scarce and downtime is even more so,” said Mark LaNeve, vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service. “Ready.Shop.Go. allows them to find the perfect vehicle online, spend significantly less time at the dealership and drive away with their new ride sooner.”

Launching in several Midwestern states this month ahead of becoming available throughout the country by the end of 2018, Ready.Shop.Go. offers:

Pricing transparency – participating dealers set vehicle pricing, including taxes and fees

Personalized incentives

Finance and lease options

Consumer promise honoring quoted deal for 48 hours (subject to vehicle availability)

Pricing comparison - review actual prices with the Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor and Trade-In Values

Options for scheduling test drives

Online credit application process through Ford Credit

Ability to save a deal and return later to complete the process

Customer selects preferred method of contact by dealership

Assignment of single point of contact on the dealer end to ensure the experience is well managed for the customer throughout the process

Future iterations of Ready.Shop.Go. will include customizable purchase and lease options powered by AutoFi, a fintech company in which Ford Motor Credit Company has invested. Customers also will be able to remotely review and digitally execute contracts with Ford Credit in the future.

“As we worked with our dealers to develop Ready.Shop.Go., it was important to make sure the experience benefited both our customers and our dealers,” said LaNeve “This experience delivers the functionality and flexibility customers need to select a vehicle at their preferred dealership, then apply for financing before ever stepping into a showroom, saving both customers and dealers valuable time.”

