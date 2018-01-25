FCA announces 2017 profit sharing: Eligible union employees to get $5,500 payment

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced Thursday it will make average profit sharing payments of $5,500 to eligible UAW-represented employees.

About 40,000 employees will receive the payment on Feb. 16, 2018.

According to FCA, US hourly employees have received on average more than $23,000 in profit sharing since 2009.

FCA said its total US investment has grown to more than $10 billion since 2009, with more than 25,000 jobs created to date.

Special bonus for FCA US employees

In addition to profit sharing, UAW-represented employees will receive a special $2,000 bonus payment in the second quarter, the automaker announced.

FCA said it will make the special bonus payment to about 60,000 hourly and salaried employees, excluding senior leadership, of FCA automotive and component operations in the U.S. because of U.S. tax reform legislation.

