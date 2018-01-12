FCA investing $1 billion in truck plant to move Ram truck production from Mexico to Michigan

WARREN, Mich. - New investments announced Thursday by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles include moving the Ram Heavy Duty truck production from Mexico to Warren.

The company will invest more than $1 billion to modernize the Warren Truck Assembly Plant. Production of the next generation of Ram Heavy Duty trucks will move from Saltillo, Mexico, to the plant in 2020.

The Saltillo plant will be repurposed for production of future commercial vehicles for global distribution.

The company will also create 2,500 new jobs at the plant.

In January 2017, the company announced that it would invest a portion of $1 billion in Warren Truck Assembly to expand the Jeep product line with the addition of the all-new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

Also, the company said that it will make a bonus payment of $2,000 to approximately 60,000 FCA hourly and salaried employees in the U.S., excluding senior leadership. The bonus will be paid to all eligible employees of the FCA automotive and components operations. The payment will be made in the second quarter of this year, and will be in addition to any profit-sharing and salaried performance bonuses that employees would otherwise be eligible to receive in 2018.

“These announcements reflect our ongoing commitment to our U.S. manufacturing footprint and the dedicated employees who have contributed to FCA’s success,” said Sergio Marchionne, chief executive officer of FCA. “It is only proper that our employees share in the savings generated by tax reform and that we openly acknowledge the resulting improvement in the U.S. business environment by investing in our industrial footprint accordingly.”

The company said that the actions were possible partially because of the passage of tax reform.

