Fiat Chrysler board picks Jeep executive Mike Manley to replace CEO Sergio Marchionne

Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand, introduces the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee at its debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show January 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. More than 5,100 journalists from 61 countries attend the NAIAS each…

ROME - The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles board of directors chose Mike Manley to replace Sergio Marchionne as CEO on Saturday.

According to the automaker, Marchionne had surgery earlier this week and complications arose. As a result, he cannot return to work.

The board will propose at its next Shareholder Meeting that Jeep executive Manley serve as the company's executive director. For operational continuity, the board granted Manley all CEO powers Saturday, and he will assume responsibility for the NAFTA region.

