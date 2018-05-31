Fiat Chrysler expected to announce end of Chrysler nameplate during Friday morning briefing

Fiat Chrysler is expected to announce major brand changes when the automaker announces its five-year plan during a briefing Friday.

The company's outgoing CEO Sergio Marchionne will share his plan in Italy at 3 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Marchionne is expected to announce the end of the Chrysler nameplate. Chrysler only makes two vehicles -- the 300 and the Pacifica Minivan.

Jeff Schuster, senior vice president of forecasting at LMC Automotive, believes it would make sense to keep the van.

"They created the minivan. There is still a large player in that smaller segment, still an important segment for them. The Pacifica is an important vehicle. I don't think we're going to see the minivan go away," he said.

The minivan and the 300, if the automaker decides to keep it, could be made into Dodge vehicles.

Marchionne is also expected to pull Fiat out of the United States, a move Schuster said is also logical.

"The Fiat brand as a brand itself it's a limited lineup. It's a limited market, so it wouldn't be the end of the world for the group if Fiat left the U.S.," Schuster said.

