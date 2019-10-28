Ford, UAW begin contract negotiations

DEARBORN, Mich. - Contract negotiations between the United Automobile Workers union and Ford Motor Co. began Monday morning.

The negotiations aren't expected to take as long as the union and GM's negotiations that led to a strike that lasted more than a month.

It's expected to be a fairly smooth process. The automaker and the UAW finished local agreement negotiations weeks ago, but they were waiting for the GM strike to end.

Learn more about the negotiations in the video above.

