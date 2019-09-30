Former UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk expected to plead guilty in federal fraud case

DETROIT - Former United Automotive Workers official Jeff Pietrzyk is expected to plead guilty in a federal fraud case, Local 4 has learned.

Pietrzyk was an aide to UAW Vice President Joe Ashton. He will reportedly enter a guilty plea in late October.

Pietrzyk is charged with money laundering and wire fraud for allegedly milking UAW vendors for kickbacks, according to court records.

He was referenced in an August case against former UAW official Mike Grimes, who was convicted in the corruption case.

