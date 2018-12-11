Automotive

From the vault: 1998 Ford Motor Company stock footage

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

1998 Ford Escort

You're going to have to a be a real automotive nerd to appreciate this. 

Or maybe you work for Ford Motor Company and helped engineer/design/build these vehicles back in the 1990s. 

Either way, here it is: 1998 stock footage of Ford Motor Company, including the automaker's North American products from that year. 

Watch here: 

Here's what's on the video: 

  • Footage of Henry Ford II World Center in Dearborn
  • A look at the "New Ford Dealership" design in 1998 -- Kings Ford in Cincinnati, Ohio

1998 Fords

  • Escort ZX2
  • Escort
  • Contour
  • Mustang
  • Taurus
  • Crown Victoria
  • Explorer
  • Expedition
  • Ranger
  • F-150
  • Windstar
  • Econoline

1998 Lincolns

  • Navigator
  • Town Car
  • Continental 
  • Mark VIII

1998 Mercurys

  • Tracer
  • Mercury Mystique
  • Sable
  • Grand Marquis
  • Mountaineer
  • Villager

Manufacturing

The video then gives us a look at an array of Ford's North American manufacturing operations including: 

  • Expedition and Navigator manufacturing at Michigan Truck Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich. 
  • Escort and Tracer manufacturing at Wayne Stamping and Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich. 
  • Explorer manufacturing at St. Louis Assembly Plant in Hazelwood, Missouri
  • F-150 manufacturing at Norfolk Assembly Plant in Norfolk, Virginia
  • Taurus and Sable manufacturing in Hapeville, Georgia
  • 4.6 liter and V-8 engines manufacturing at Romeo Engine Plant in Romeo, Mich. 

Automotive safety segments

  • Ford and the Children's Television Workshop teamed up with "Sesame Street" to teach kids about auto safety. It's pretty interesting to watch what they were teaching kids back in 1997-98. 
  • Second generation (depowered) air bags segment
  • SecuriLock anti-theft device segment
  • SecuriTire, which allows a driver to go an additional 50 miles if a tire goes flat, segment
  • Lincoln Rescu -- Remote Emergency Satellite Cellular Unit

Historical footage

  • The original Quadricycle with Henry Ford himself and his wife Clara. Wow, this is a nice little bonus piece thrown in here. 
  • Then there is some vintage footage of a plant. 

Virtual factory

  • Finally, there is a demonstration of Ford's "high tech" computer simulations and more. 

Enjoy. 

More from the vault: 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.