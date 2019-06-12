General Motors announces $150 million investment in Flint Assembly plant

FLINT, Mich. - General Motors announced Wednesday that it will pump $150 million into the Flint Assembly plant, bringing more jobs to the area.

Flint Assembly is the oldest asembly line in General Motors. Workers were building cars at the plant back in the 1960s, but now it's used for heavy-duty trucks.

GM said the problem is Flint Assembly is old, and while workers have been building as fast as they can, they've been bumping into each other because there's not enough room. The company decided to make some changes.

The Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra started being delivered Monday from the plant. General Motors clears something on the order of $15,000 per truck, and workers can't make them fast enough.

That gave the company enough reason to put more money into the 5,000-person plant.

"We're boosting production by 40,000 trucks because we have invested more than $1.6 billion in the plant since 2013," General Motors President Mark Reuss said.

Wednesday's investment is vital for the workforce, which continues to grow as long as the trucks keep selling.

"It's foundationally the most important thing that you're getting and investing, so you have job security, so you know this is the place you get to work and you get to retire from," Flint Assembly Chair Eric Welter said. "That's very unique in the auto industry at this point in time, and we're blessed to have it."

Reuss said he's not worried about the industry plateauing.

"People earn a living with these trucks," Reuss said. "They use them as their personal transport. They use them as high-end statements of themselves. None of that's really changed fundamentally, and I don't see it changing radically with the regulatory environment."

The expectation is that the changes will be finished by spring of next year.

In the past year, General Motors has hired 1,000 new workers at the plant.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.