GM announces $150 million investment at Flint plant

FLINT, Mich. - General Motors announces a $150 million investment into the Flint Assembly plant during a news conference on Wednesday.
President Mark Reuss made the announcement at the plant. Flint Mayor Karen Weaver also spoke.
- Watch the event above.
Back in February, the automaker announced it will be adding 1,000 jobs at the plant to build the new generation of pickup trucks.
