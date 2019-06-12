Automotive

GM announces $150 million investment at Flint plant

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Flint Assembly plant UAW Local 598 sign at the plant on June 12, 2019. (WDIV)

FLINT, Mich. - General Motors announces a $150 million investment into the Flint Assembly plant during a news conference on Wednesday.

President Mark Reuss made the announcement at the plant. Flint Mayor Karen Weaver also spoke.

Back in February, the automaker announced it will be adding 1,000 jobs at the plant to build the new generation of pickup trucks.

