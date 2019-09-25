Millions of GM vehicles will have Alexa by 2020

General Motors is bringing millions of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac owners the ability to add convenience and productivity to their daily drives through a new in-vehicle Alexa experience coming in the first half of 2020. (Photo by John…

DETROIT - General Motors will give car owners the ability to bring Amazon's handy voice-command assistant, Alexa, along for a ride beginning sometime in 2020, according to a GM press release.

Using embedded 4G LTE, drivers will be able to use Alexa's services behind the wheel of their Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac cars and trucks. Alexa will have its standard capabilities including navigation, media playing and calling, with software available to further customize its abilities to fit drivers' needs in the future, according to the statement.

"GM's updateable app framework and vehicle connectivity lets us provide customers with new technologies that enhance the ownership experience, even to customers with vehicles that are already on the road," said Santiago Chamorro, vice president for GM Global Connected Services. "Bringing the Alexa experience to our vehicles is an example of how we are listening to our customers' feedback, and offering them the voice technology of their choice."

Drivers will also be able to use Alexa on the go to check the news or to control things at home like lights or thermostats, according to the statement.

"We're thrilled to be working with GM to help their customers stay more connected, more entertained, and more productive," said Ned Curic, vice president of Alexa Auto at Amazon.

More information on how to set up Alexa in your GM vehicle will be made public closer to the launch.



