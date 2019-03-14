Hundreds meet with FCA about automaker's plan for Detroit expansion

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles wants to move forward with building a new assembly plant on Detroit's east side.

Before any deals can be completed, the auto giant must meet with the community to outline what residents will get out of the plant. Hundreds came out Wednesday to a meeting to hear FCA's pitch.

The looming question homeowners want answered is how the east side community will benefit from the new plant.

People understand the jobs are essential, yet many attended to make sure the benefits go beyond just new jobs.

Ron Stallworth, with FCA, said he believes the meetings are crucial in making sure the company, residents and city are all on the same page.

