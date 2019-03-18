President Donald Trump tweets about UAW and GM talks, auto plant closures

DETROIT - President Donald Trump tweeted his disdain toward General Motors' plan to close multiple plants on Monday, following a tweet where he said he spoke to CEO Mary Barra.

"General Motors and the UAW are going to start “talks” in September/October. Why wait, start them now! I want jobs to stay in the U.S.A.," Trump tweeted.

The president posted Sunday evening that he talked to Barra about how he wanted a Lordstown, Ohio, plant to stay open and alleged that Barra blamed the United Auto Workers union.

While Trump wants the plants to stay open, Center for Automotive Research analyst Kristen Dziczek said federal labor laws lock in the process.

"There's only two entities that sit at the bargaining table, the UAW and GM, and they'll tell us how that all works out this fall," Dziczek said.

GM responded to the tweets.

"To be clear, under the terms of the UAW-GM National Agreement, the ultimate future of the unallocated plants will be resolved between GM and the UAW," a statement read.

