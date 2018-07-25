READ: Statement from FCA leader on Sergio Marchionne's death

John Elkann, chair of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, issued this statement Wednesday morning after Sergio Marchionne died.

“Unfortunately, what we feared has come to pass. Sergio Marchionne, man and friend, is gone.

I believe that the best way to honor his memory is to build on the legacy he left us, continuing to develop the human values of responsibility and openness of which he was the most ardent champion.

My family and I will be forever grateful for what he has done. Our thoughts are with Manuela, and his sons Alessio and Tyler.

I would ask again everyone to respect the privacy of Sergio’s family.”

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.