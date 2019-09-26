UAW-GM strike: General Motors reinstates health care benefits for striking workers

DETROIT - General Motors has reinstated health care benefits for its striking workers as the second week of the union's strike against GM continues.

Thursday marks the 11th day since union leaders decided to initiate a national strike Sunday, Sept. 15, against the automaker. By the next day, nearly 50,000 union members had stopped reporting to work.

Over this past weekend, things seemed to be moving forward on negotiations between General Motors and the UAW. Sources said "good progress" was made Saturday between the union and GM.

The first part of this second week, however, has passed without any tentative deal. Talks between the two parties have centered around wages, profit-sharing and a faster route to full-time wages. One of the top sticking points seems to be the use of temporary workers.

UAW: All unsettled proposals on the main table

"All unsettled proposals are now at the Main Table and have been presented to General Motors, and we are awaiting their response."

That's the beginning of a statement released Wednesday afternoon by United Autoworkers Vice President and Director Terry Dittes.

"This back and forth will continue until Negotiations are complete. The International Staff and your elected Bargaining Committee have been working countless hours to reach an Agreement on behalf of our Members, their families and all the communities affected by this strike," reads the rest of the statement. "We will continue to bargain this contract until your Bargaining Committee is satisfied that we have achieved an Agreement that properly addresses our Members' concerns. Thank you very much for your loyal support and the sacrifice you are making every day for what is just and right!"

