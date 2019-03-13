UAW president ahead of contract negotiations: 'We will use every ounce of our leverage'

DETROIT - The new United Auto Workers president is making it known that the union is prepared to do whatever it takes to get its way ahead of contract negotiations.

"We will do what we need to do. We will use every ounce of our leverage, every last ounce," Gary Jones said.

Jones also raised the strike pay from $200 a week to $250 a week, increasing protections for workers who may strike if negotiations don't go as planned.

Hear more about Jones' plans for contract talks in the video above.

