2019 'Best Places to Work' list doesn't feature much in Michigan

DETROIT - Do you work for one of the best companies in America?

Glassdoor, a job posting website, released their "2019 Best Places to Work" list this week. Award winners are determined by employee feedback.

Employees can anonymously complete and submit a company review that asks them to rate and review their employer, including providing insights into job and workplace attributes, along with qualitative feedback into the best reasons to work at their employer and what needs improvement.

In the United States, the top companies to work for were:

1. Bain & Company

2. Zoom Video Communications

3. In-N-Out Burger

4. Procore Technologies

5. Boston Consulting Group

6. LinkedIn

7. Facebook

8. Google

9. lululemon

10. Southwest Airlines

Here's how companies with a Michigan presence ranked:

15. Power Home Remodeling

23. Trader Joe's

28. Delta Air Lines

35. Trilogy Health Services

78. Great Lakes Caring

79. Costco

95. Ernst & Young

Glassdoor also ranked the best jobs:

1. Data Scientist

2. DevOps Engineer

3. Marketing Manager

4. Occupational Therapist

5. HR Manager

6. Electrical Engineer

7. Strategy Manager

8. Mobile Developer

9. Product Manager

10. Manufacturing Engineer

Check the full awards list here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.