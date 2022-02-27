Average US gas price spikes 10 cents over 2 weeks to $3.64

FILE - A worker at a Ukrainian gas station Volovets in western Ukraine Wednesday, in Oct. 7, 2015. More than a decade ago, the alarm was raised by two brief shutoffs of the gas pipelines through Ukraine during a Ukraine-Russia pricing dispute. Since that wake-up call, there has been some progress: More two-way pipeline connections have been built and cross-border trade in electricity has grown. U.S. sellers of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, which arrives by ship, have stepped up supplies. (AP Photo/Pavlo Palamarchuk, File)

CAMARILLO, Calif. – The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon (3.8 liters).

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg said further increases are likely.

The price at the pump is about a dollar higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.86 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.14 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $4.02 a gallon, up 12 cents over two weeks.