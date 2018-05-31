Sears to close 4 Michigan stores September

Sears Holdings Corporation announced Thursday it plans to close 72 stores in September nationwide after a $424 million net loss in the first quarter of 2018.

The company said it will close 72 stores as a part of its "ongoing efforts to streamline the company's operations."

The four Michigan stores being closed are the Sears stores located in Flint, Dearborn, Sterling Heights and Traverse City.

The store in Flint, located at 3191 S Linden Road, and the store in Traverse City, located at 1212 S Airport Road will have its auto stores closed in late June. The store in Dearborn, located at 18900 Michigan Avenue, and the Sterling Heights store, located at 14100 Lakeside Circle will have its auto stores closed in late July.

The full list of store closings can be found here.

Sears Holdings, based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, lost $424 million, or $3.93 per share, in its first quarter. The company earned $245 million, or $2.29 per share, a year earlier, a quarter that included a $492 million gain tied to the sale of the Craftsman brand.



