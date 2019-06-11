BroadcastGood: Showcasing positive community impact from broadcasters

DETROIT - Local 4 is joining with local broadcasters around the country to showcase the positive community impact and charitable efforts broadcasters contribute every year.

In Detroit, Local 4 has worked with and continues to help raise funds and awareness for countless non-profits, causes and events through the years.

From our yearly commitment to March Reading Month, which includes classroom visits and reading awareness, to pet adoption, and weather safety awareness.

Earlier this year, Local 4 participated in Race for the Cure in Downtown Detroit:

In March, many Local 4 reporters visited local schools for reading month.

Gill Elementary @GillMustangs in Farmington ROCKS! Just like they do every year when I read to some classes. 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/4sct5or42B — «Jason Colthorp» (@JasonColthorp) March 20, 2019

Great morning reading to these 5th graders at Schuchard Elementary in Sterling Heights! @Local4News #March is #readingmonth pic.twitter.com/uGsVj151Ac — Karen Drew (@KarenDrewTV) March 8, 2019

Higgins Elementary had an exciting guest reader during March is Reading Month: @rhondawalker of @Local4News! Ms. Walker read a story and shared with the children what it's like to work on TV and how important reading is to her job. #LivingLAnseCreuse pic.twitter.com/LaebcSqjDw — L'Anse Creuse Public Schools (@lansecreuse) April 9, 2019

