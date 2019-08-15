2019 guide to southeast Michigan cider mill opening dates 🍎

Summer isn't gone just yet, but some cider mills have already opened for the season
Others are scheduled to open as fall approaches. Need a good doughnut, fresh apples or a cold glass of cider?
Below are the scheduled opening dates for cider mills in southeast Michigan, as well as which mills are already serving up fall treats.
- Apple Charlie’s Orchards, New Boston Open
- Blake’s Orchard, Armada Open
- Dexter Cider Mill, Dexter Aug. 23
- Diehl’s Orchard & Cider Mill, Holly Aug. 15
- Erie Orchards and Cider Mills, Erie Open
- Erwin Orchards, South Lyon Aug. 23
- Franklin Cider Mill, Bloomfield Hills Aug. 31
- Goodison Cider Mill, Rochester Aug. 31
- Hy’s Cider Mill, Bruce Township Sept. 7
- Parmenters Cider Mill, Northville Aug. 24
- Plymouth Orchards and Cider Mill, Plymouth Aug. 31
- Rochester Cider Mill, Rochester Open
- Three Cedars Farm, Northville Aug. 30
- Verellen Orchards & Cider, Washington Open
- Westview Orchards, Washington Open
- Wiards Orchards County Fair & Store, Ypsilanti Open
- Yates Cider Mill, Rochester Hills Open
