104-year-old World War II veteran asks public to send him Valentine’s Day cards

DETROIT – Maj. Bill White, a 104-year-old World War II veteran, is asking the public to send him Valentine’s Day cards to help him continue creating fond memories.

After 30 years of service in the Marine Corps, White was abruptly forced into retirement after sustaining injuries from an explosion that went off during Iwo Jima in 1945, which was one of the most lethal battles in history.

White earned his Purple Heart for his courage despite his debilitating injuries, and ever since he has found a renewed sense of purpose by religiously scrap booking important moments in his life.

That said, he told KTLA that he hopes people will send him card messages so that he can not only add them to his scrapbook, but also save them as “a personal part of his history.”

If you are able to send White a message, he can be reached at this address:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USCMC (Ret)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave

Stockton, CA 95207