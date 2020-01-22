Detroit boasts a hot lineup of science and technology events this week

From data science to building your own website, there's plenty to do if you're on the lookout for upcoming science and tech events. Read on for what to look out for this week in Detroit. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Thinkful Webinar | Intro to Data Science: Python Fundamentals From the event description: Are you curious about Data Science? If you have done a little research, then you know the importance of the programing language Python. Join us for this hands-on workshop where we'll explore the most popular programing language for data scientists. We will be diving into what variables, data structures and functions are and how to use them to write basic code. You'll leave this webinar with all of the foundational Python concepts you need to begin to explore the world of data science. This is a fun, interactive class for beginners, so no prior programming experience is needed. When: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 12:30-2 p.m.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Thinkful Webinar | Intro To Data Analysis: Tableau Basics From the event description: Are you looking for a better way to communicate your insights beyond charts in Excel or Powerpoint? Data analysts have all kinds of technologies at their disposal to draw insights out of their data. An essential tool to have in your kit is Tableau, a program used by companies of all sizes to visualize and analyze their data. Join us for an interactive workshop as we explore the typical workflow of a data analyst and the role that Tableau plays within it. We'll get our hands on some actual Tableau examples, and you'll leave here having created several unique visualizations from scratch. When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 12:30-2 p.m.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Thinkful Webinar | Intro to HTML & CSS: Build Your Own Website From the event description: Curious about coding, but don’t know where to begin? This workshop is the perfect place to start. Join us as we teach you the fundamentals of HTML and CSS while building an interactive website. In this workshop, you'll learn the key concepts of HTML and CSS, which are the basic “building blocks” of all websites. You'll start building your own site with the help of our instructor and TAs, and you’ll leave with your own site live on the internet to share with your friends and family. When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 8-9:30 p.m.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Thinkful Webinar | Intro to Data Science: Predictive Modeling From the event description: If you’re curious about the field of Data Science, you’ve probably heard the terms “predictive modeling” or "machine learning." In this interactive workshop, we’ll discuss the emerging field of Data Science, fundamental concepts in predictive modeling and work together to implement those in a Python environment. When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 9-10:30 p.m.

