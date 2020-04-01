Shelby Township boy builds box for neighbors to share supplies during coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – We’ve seen many people around Metro Detroit step up to try to make a difference during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. One of those people is a boy in Shelby Township.

Have you ever noticed a community box along a neighborhood street that’s fill with books? The idea is to take one and leave another. It’s for sharing.

A teenager in Shelby Township took that idea and applied it to the coronavirus pandemic. He built a box to share supplies for families in need.

Luke Strine added a few items to his box to get the ball rolling, and soon, word spread throughout the community.

His act of kindness sends a message that people of all ages can pitch in to help the community get through the crisis.

You can hear from Luke and watch Steve Garagiola’s full story in the video posted above.