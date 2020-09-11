Monday season premieres of Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!, and Inside Edition

See below to find out what’s new in the brand new seasons of Wheel of Fortune, Inside Edition, and Jeopardy! airing this Monday on Local 4.

Wheel of Fortune

The brand new season of Wheel of Fortune premiering on Monday at 7pm will be the same game everyone loves, but with some changes you’ll probably catch while watching.

You’ll notice each contestant is given their own spinning cap, which Pat Sajak has dubbed, “The White Thing.” The cap fits over each spoke on the Wheel so contestants can spin without personally touching the Wheel.

The Wheel was also slightly redesigned to allow for 6 feet of space between Pat Sajak and each of the contestants. Plus, it was an opportunity to install a shiny new curved monitor that surrounds the Wheel.

The game itself has not changed, except the minimum amount that can be won on the Bonus Wheel is $38,000, to celebrate the show’s 38th season!

On Wheel of Fortune’s social media channels, there will be a challenge for the most observant Wheel Watchers. Something happens within the first two weeks of shows that has never happened before in the history of the show. Fans will have to tune in and play along to find out what!

Jeopardy!

Just after the Wheel on Monday at 7:30, catch the start of the new season of America’s Favorite Quiz Show®, with Alex Trebek at the helm, featuring a new look and a JEOPARDY! legend.

The stage has been upgraded and now allows for more space between the three contestant podiums; the podiums will also be at a safe distance from Alex at his lectern.

74-time champion and recently crowned JEOPARDY! G.O.A.T. Ken Jennings is joining the show as a Consulting Producer this season. “Though I’ve played my last round of JEOPARDY! as a contestant, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favorite show,” Jennings said.

This season, JEOPARDY! is casting the show in a different way, with the entire process now taking place virtually with the new Anytime Test.

Inside Editon

