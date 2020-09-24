Michigan boy raises thousands of dollars to buy machines for 7 fire departments

An 11-year-old boy has raised thousands of dollars to buy critical equipment for seven fire departments in the state of Michigan.

His name is Lucas Vetter, and it’s hard to know how many lives he has saved.

Two years ago, on a tour of a local fire department, he saw the LUCAS machine -- a hands-free CPR device for use by paramedics. No, it’s not named after him.

Lucas left that firehouse tour a man on a mission.

“I went home and made a business plan to buy one of those machines for every fire department in Michigan," he said.

It’s an ambitious goal considering each machine costs $16,000. Two years later, Lucas and his family have already raised enough money to provide seven LUCAS machines to local fire departments. Who says one person can’t change the world?

