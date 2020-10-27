‘Awake and Unwind’ this Saturday with Sabbath Coffee

Clawson – Trevor and Miranda Graham, a husband and wife duo, have been roasting and selling their own beans since shortly after their first time meeting in 2012. This Halloween, the couple will be opening a brand new coffee shop in downtown Clawson.

Sabbath Coffee is a cafe that will be open daily serving coffee and espresso drinks as well as pastries from Cannelle by Matt Knio and using dairy from Guernsey Farms Dairy. The coffee shop’s daily hours are 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Sundays. There is also a walk-up window that will be open during all business hours.

Sabbath Coffee owners, Trevor and Miranda Graham and their children. (WDIV)

If you don’t live in the area but would like to try Sabbath Coffee’s beans, they will have them available online and ship weekly.

When and where: Open from 7 a.m. -3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 and located at 24 E. 14 Mile Rd. Clawson; sabbathcoffeeco.com