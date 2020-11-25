Amid pandemic, Detroit Goodfellows go virtual -- how to donate

For the first time in more than 100 years, the Detroit Goodfellows won’t be selling newspapers to fundraise for the holidays. Instead, they’re going virtual.

The Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund of Detroit’s more than 100-year-old annual tradition of Sales Day will take place virtually this year on Monday, Nov. 30. With the organization’s annual Tribute Breakfast, its other major fundraiser, having not occurred this year, more help than ever is needed to reach its annual fundraising goal to ensure it can deliver on its motto and mission of “No kiddie without a Christmas.”

The Detroit Goodfellows’ goal this year is to raise $1 million for the holiday gift package program as well as various other initiatives to benefit Detroit area children in need. So far, approximately $517,376 has been raised to date, which is 51.7% of this year’s goal.

“Even with the trying times of 2020 and working through this pandemic, we are committed to the children of Detroit and anticipate and hope the community, as always, will come through and adjust to the changes for the greater good of the children,” said Daran Carey, president of Detroit Goodfellows.

Many opportunities are available to support the organization now, throughout the season and beyond to ensure a happy holiday for those Detroit Goodfellows serve. Contributions can be made through Virtual Sales Day, online shopping, Giving Tuesday, and simply by sending in a check or through the web site.

To take part in the Virtual Sales Day Fundraiser, supporters can make a donation of any amount at Facebook.com/DetroitGoodfellows on Monday, Nov. 30 or before. Every dollar helps, whether it is $5 or $500. A $35 donation typically covers the cost of one holiday gift box.

Donations are also always accepted year round at www.detroitgoodfellows.org.

Another way people can give to Detroit Goodfellows is by using Amazon Smile for online shopping. To do so, shoppers sign into their account from smile.amazon.com, click the Amazon Smile tab, search Detroit Goodfellows and click select. A confirmation message stating that a portion of the purchase will be directed to the Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund of Detroit will be sent.

Giving Tuesday, the Global Day of Giving on Dec. 1, offers another opportunity for people keep Detroit Goodfellows in mind. Tax-deductible donations may be made on that day, or any day, to the organization via its secure website: www.detroitgoodfellows.org, [Facebook.com/DetroitGoodfellows]Facebook page or by sending a check to: The Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund of Detroit, P.O. Box 44444, Detroit, MI 48244-0444.

All money raised goes toward the Detroit Goodfellows’ 2020 fundraising goal of $1 million to help provide 30,000 holiday gift packages containing sweatpants, sweatshirts, socks, underwear, winter hats and gloves, a dental kit, toys, books, games, school supplies and more for needy children in Detroit, Highland Park, Harper Woods, River Rouge, Hamtramck and Ecorse.

Additionally, girls ages four through nine receive a hand-dressed doll created by a community volunteer of the doll dresser program which was created in 1924. Four-year-old boys will receive a stuffed animal as part of theirs.

Detroit Goodfellows will distribute the gift packages with the help of Detroit police from Dec. 7 – 20. Due to Covid-19, pickup locations have been streamlined down from seven to three. Information about safe pickups for families who applied by the deadline will be mailed to their homes. The packages will be provided to children whose names were submitted by public, private, parochial and charter school officials. It is estimated that two out of every three Detroit public schoolchildren receive a Detroit Goodfellows holiday gift box.

Families wishing to sign up for the program can do so at www.detroitgoodfellows.org. Info about late registrations will be posted on the web site after December 1.

The Detroit Goodfellows is looking forward to a return of its traditional in-person, on-the-street Sales Day & Parade in 2021.

Founded in 1914, the Detroit Goodfellows is the original and oldest Goodfellows organization and is not affiliated with any other Goodfellow group. It also sponsors an emergency dental program for children through University of Detroit Mercy Dental School, awards scholarships through Wayne State University, provides free shoes to children in need and helps send hundreds of needy children to camp each summer.

The Detroit Goodfellows holds a four–star rating from Charity Navigator. As America’s premiere charity evaluator, Charity Navigator provides donors with information to give them confidence in their charitable choices. The four–star rating is the highest rating given by Charity Navigator. To view the Detroit Goodfellows Charity Navigator listing, please visit https://www.charitynavigator.org/ and search under Old Newsboys Goodfellow Fund of Detroit.