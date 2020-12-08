Focus: HOPE is looking for volunteers to deliver food to seniors

Looking for a way to help out those in need during this holiday season? Feeling like you want to give back during these especially difficult times? Then please consider volunteering with Focus: HOPE, who especially wants help with their Senior Holiday Delivery on December 19th!

They’re looking for volunteers to pack and deliver food boxes to seniors across Southeast Michigan. Click here to sign up or for more info, or read more about it below.

Focus: HOPE distributes food packages to over 42,000 seniors throughout Southeast Michigan each month. During the pandemic, they’ve had over 4,000 people sign up to receive food, and at the same time, their volunteer pool has become much smaller.

They rely on hundreds of monthly volunteer hours to assemble food packages for low-income seniors and deliver food to homebound older adults in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties.

Senior Holiday Delivery

During their annual Senior Holiday Food Delivery day, volunteers deliver holiday food & paper supplies to 1,400 homebound seniors across Southeast Michigan.

The Delivery Day is scheduled for Saturday, December 19. To ensure safety for all those involved, they have adjusted the event procedures for this year. They are scheduling contactless food box pickups for volunteers throughout the morning of 12/19 on their Oakman campus. Volunteers will then drop off the food boxes (including a frozen turkey, vegetables, condiments and more) at recipients’ doors, and will call recipients to let them know their items have arrived. Masks will be required throughout the pickup & delivery process for everyone involved.

Pre-registration is required for all interested volunteers, to ensure a fast, smooth, and safe experience for all. Click here to register as a volunteer: https://bit.ly/seniorholiday.

A Message from Focus: HOPE

As a truly difficult year for all of us draws to an end, here at Focus: HOPE we are truly grateful to have HOPE for 2021 and beyond.

Despite the many challenges of this year, we were still able to continue to serve and support our communities thanks to our #1 reason to HOPE… your support!

Your support throughout 2020 has strengthened the mission of intelligent and practical action to overcome racism, poverty, and injustice.

Because of you, we are ready to bring HOPE to 2021 through our work here at Focus: HOPE.

We’d be honored if you’d consider helping bring HOPE from the comfort of your home by making an end-of-year gift because of these Reasons to HOPE.

www.focushope.edu/donate