Focus: HOPE in need of volunteers to deliver food to seniors

The place that helps people in need, now needs some help of its own. Focus: HOPE urgently needs volunteers to assist with their Food for Seniors program.

They rely almost completely on volunteers to assemble food packages for low-income seniors and to deliver food to homebound older adults in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP .

Since the pandemic began, they’ve had more than 4,000 people sign up to receive food, and at the same time, their volunteer base has decreased dramatically due to health concerns and schedule changes.

In partnership with federal and state agencies, Focus: HOPE provides more than 42,000 seniors with monthly food packages to help meet basic needs. They also provide opportunities to obtain health screenings, income support, tax preparation and utility assistance. Please click here for more information.

A Message from Focus: HOPE

As a truly difficult year for all of us has ended, here at Focus: HOPE we are truly grateful to have HOPE for 2021 and beyond.

Despite the many challenges of 2020, we were still able to continue to serve and support our communities thanks to our #1 reason to HOPE… your support!

Your support throughout 2020 has strengthened the mission of intelligent and practical action to overcome racism, poverty, and injustice.

Because of you, we are ready to bring HOPE to 2021 through our work here at Focus: HOPE.

We’d be honored if you’d consider helping bring HOPE from the comfort of your home by making a gift because of these Reasons to HOPE.

www.focushope.edu/donate