$1 million goes to Matrix Human Services to help youth, seniors, vulnerable citizens in Michigan

DETROIT – Matrix Human Services announced Tuesday it received over $1 million in grants to fund four multi-generational programs.

Here are the grants it has received, according to Matrix:

In support of the Healthy Senior Living Initiative, the Michigan Health Endowment Fund gave Matrix a two-year, $381,150 grant designed to assist low-income seniors, 55 and over. Matrix says this grant will improve their overall health and nutrition, allowing them to age in place gracefully.

The Zatkoff Foundation and The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan awarded Matrix with a total of $95,000 in grants to provide our Youth Workforce Development Program virtual training work experience for adolescence 16 to 21 years old.

The Detroit Economic Solutions Corporation (DESC) awarded a $400,000 grant for Child Development Accreditation and distinguished Matrix as the lead training agency for Child Development Accreditation. Matrix says this grant will go to help adults who seek to become early childhood educators.

Through the City of Detroit, the Homeless Solutions Grant awarded $154,000 to services that prevent homelessness, such as rent and mortgage assistance for our most vulnerable citizens.

Seniors interested in participating in this program can contact Matrix Human Services at matrixhumanservices.org.

“These varied grants provide the expansion of our community outreach services to provide multi-generational support to families, removing barriers that are especially dire during the Covid-19 pandemic, and to prepare our most vulnerable citizens for a better life once the pandemic is over. The New Health Fund grant significantly expands our current Senior services by adding care coordination for over 300 low-income seniors who are uninsured/underinsured, struggling with a lack of resources to quality nutrition and worsening chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and more, which keeps them isolated and homebound. With our partners, Forgotten Harvest and the Health Unit on Davison Clinic (HUDA clinic), we will provide access to fresh fruit and vegetables, regular health screenings, and proper nutrition and exercise counseling related to healthy living.” -- Matrix Human Service Chief Executive Officer, Brad Coulter

About Matrix Human Services

Detroit-based Matrix Human Services is a 114-year-old, 501(c) (3) social services organization committed to helping children, teens, adults, and seniors reach self-sufficiency through offering positive hand-up life experiences. Matrix helps rebuild Detroit’s neighborhoods through the efforts of over 550 employees at more than 50 program locations throughout the city. As one of the largest nonprofits in Southeast Michigan, Matrix currently assists more than 20,000 people annually by offering essential needs, education, and supportive services that defuse crises, treat individuals and family problems, prevent abuse and neglect.