Outdoor roller rink, art and music coming to Downtown Detroit’s Monroe Blocks

DETROIT – It was an outdoor drive-in movie theater, but now the Monroe Blocks development is getting its skating on.

Bedrock announced Monday that the next community engagement function at the Downtown Detroit site will be “Monroe Street Midway,” and it includes an outdoor roller rink, operated by RollerCade, Detroit’s oldest black-owned roller rink.

The outdoor recreation hub opens May 28 and will run through the fall. Here’s what it includes:

Rollout Detroit , roller rink operated in partnership with RollerCade, Detroit’s oldest continuously opened, black-owned roller rink

Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone , four half-court basketball courts and one multi-use sports court in partnership with the Rocket Community Fund

Original artwork by renowned Detroit artists Sheefy McFly, Olivia Guterson, Phil Simpson and Jessica Care Moore

Performances by local DJs and outdoor fitness classes

Food and beverage served from concession stands and rotating food trucks

Capacity limitations, social distancing and mask guidelines will align with the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services’ latest recommendations. Masks and hand sanitizer will be made available for all guests. Enhanced sanitary measures and cleaning protocols will be utilized.

Here’s more information on the specific events, pricing, hours, parking and more (from Bedrock):

Rollout Detroit

Southwest Detroit’s RollerCade is partnering with Bedrock to operate the city’s only outdoor roller rink at the Monroe Street Midway. RollerCade is the oldest continuously opened, black-owned roller rink in the city and one of the oldest in the country, opening in 1955.

Roller skate sessions will be blocked off in two- or three-hour time slots and will cost $10 per session. Roller skates will be available to rent at $3 a pair. Walk-ins are welcome or sessions can be booked ahead of time here.

Rollout Detroit will be open daily with the hours listed below.

Sunday–Wednesday: noon- 9:00 pm

Thursday–Saturday: noon- 11:00 pm

Art Installations

Four of Detroit’s most prominent artists will display their work throughout the Monroe Street Midway. Featured artists include:

Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone

The Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone, previously held in Cadillac Square, will be returning this year at the Monroe Street Midway.

This unique activation includes four basketball courts and, for the first time ever, a multi-use sports court that will host a wide range of athletic and recreational activities including futsal, pickleball and handball. The Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone was developed by the Rocket Community Fund as part of its commitment to provide access to safe and inclusive public spaces.

Come Play Detroit will operate the space and equipment will be available free of charge.

The Sports Zone will be open daily from noon- 9:00 p.m. and are available on a first come, first served basis.

Additional Activations

The Monroe Street Midway will be consistently programmed throughout the spring and summer seasons, providing opportunities for all to enjoy.

A local food truck will be on site daily and a concession stand will also be serving snacks.

Rollout Detroit plans to host themed skate sessions for all ages as well as open skate and lessons.

DJ performances, outdoor workout classes and additional programming activations are planned for the Monroe Street Midway.

Parking

Bedrock is offering free, four-hour parking validations for guests that make a purchase at the Monroe Street Midway.

Pull into one of the eight validated garages on this map, take a ticket and request a validation after your purchase at the Monroe Street Midway or from one of the merchants on the map.

Some garages require a credit card instead of a ticket for entry and exit, but guests won’t be charged for any parking less than four hours as long as they present validation upon exiting the garage.

For additional information, and to receive real-time updates to event happenings and activations visit DeckedOutDetroit.com.