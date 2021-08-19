DETROIT – From cultural festivals, to concerts, and a huge parade of cars: there’s something going on for everyone this weekend.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Astronomicon (Ann Arbor) Friday-Sunday: Pop culture fans unite for dance parties, cosplay contests, trivia and more. Panels include “American Pie” actress Shannon Elizabeth and Slipknot frontman Cory Taylor. Full schedule and events here.

Freedom Friday, 11am-8pm: Learn all about financial literacy while celebrating black culture with live entertainment, food trucks and more at Hart Plaza, brought to you by the Civil Rights, Inclusion, and Opportunity Department.

Pitbull ft. Iggy Azalea (DTE Energy Center) Friday 8pm: Mr. 305 is kicking off his 32-city “I Feel Good” tour right here in Detroit! The “Calle Ocho” rapper promises the party of the summer with all his smash hits plus new songs. Get tickets here.

38th Annual African World Festival, Friday-Sunday: Join over 100,000 people for a weekend full of music, food, performances and art celebrating the culture of the African Diaspora. This all-ages event is free and will be completely outdoor. Schedule of events and info here.

Woodward Dream Cruise, Saturday 9am-9pm: Thousands of classic cars cruise down historic Woodward Ave for a nostalgic parade featuring vehicles from around the world. The event is free and open to all ages. More info here.

Isley Brothers and Chaka Khan, Saturday 7:30pm: With a career spanning over eight decades and countless hits, The Isley Brothers take the stage at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. If that wasn’t enough, powerhouse diva Chaka Khan brings down the house with her powerful vocals. Get tickets here.

Violet Chachki (Sound Board) Saturday 8pm: “Drag Race” winner and superstar Violet Chachki performs her solo show “A Lot More Me” after a sold-out European run. Info and tickets here.

Caribbean Fun Fest, Sunday 1-10pm: The rich traditions of the Caribbean are on full display with carnival costumes, dancers and authentic food. Bring your own chair and enjoy performances from Universal Xpression, Roots Vibrations and more. Location and information here.

105.9 KISS FM Block Party (Michigan Lottery) Sunday 7pm: End your weekend with a jam-packed line-up of R&B superstars including Dru Hill, Jagged Edge, 112 and Ginuwine. Get tickets here.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” (Campus Martius) Saturday 8pm: As summer comes to a close, enjoy a free screening of one of Disney’s latest animated adventures in the heart of Downtown Detroit.