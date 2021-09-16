DETROIT – From local Oktoberfests to Motor City Pride, there is a festival happening in almost every part of town this weekend.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit (for Insiders)

Metro Boat Show (Lake St. Clair Metropark), Thursday-Sunday: Get your sea legs ready for the largest in-water boat show in the Midwest. Immerse yourself in the boating lifestyle and gaze at boats up to 50 feet long, all for sale. Bring the family for live music, food trucks, crafts and even educational workshops. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and under. More info here.

Troy Family Daze (Troy Civic Center), Friday-Sunday: Celebrate the great city of Troy at this family-friendly event. You’ll find carnival rides, an expansive midway, talent shows, food booths and even wrestling. Fireworks light up the sky on Saturday night. Admission and parking are free. Schedule and more info here.

Wyandotte Beer Fest, Friday 6pm-10pm: Crack open a cold one downriver and get a taste of some of the finest local breweries and cider mills. Enjoy live music from the Family Tradition Band and Half Light Music, and play games at the Faygo Fun Zone. Each ticket includes 15 tastings and a souvenir beer glass. 21 and over. Participating breweries and tickets here.

West Riverfront Block Party, Saturday 11am-10pm: Zip down to West Riverfont Park for a family-friendly day of music, food trucks, acrobatic jet-skis and even bounce houses. Detroit’s very own El DeBarge and Brownstone headline the main stage. General admission is $5 but can be waived with pre-registration to their vaccination clinic. Tickets and info here.

Rockin’ The Shores Beer & Music Festival, Saturday 1pm-11pm: Mack Avenue is transformed into a rockin’ venue with a huge line up of local artists including Brett Scallions of FUEL and Detroit’s own alternative rock band Sponge. The event is $5 and open to all ages until 9pm, 21 and over after 9pm. Get tickets here.

Birmingham Street Art Fair, Saturday-Sunday: Travel down Old Woodward Ave near Haynes Street for a colorful festival of artistry celebrating for its 47th year. 100 creators show off their craftmanship of all types from ceramics to glass, photography and more. A silent auction will be held to benefit Common Ground, a nonprofit helping those in need. More info here.

The Birmingham Street Fair takes over S. Old Woodward around Haynes Street from September 18th through 19th, 2021. (2021)

Motor City Pride Festival (Hart Plaza), Saturday-Sunday: Dazzle in Michigan’s largest Pride festival this weekend. Celebrate diversity in the LGBTQ+ community and allies with four stages featuring over 50 artists. Don’t miss the Pride Parade, Sunday at noon. Admission is $5 and free for children under 12. More info and maps here.

Parktoberfest (Campus Martius Park), Saturday-Sunday, 12pm: Grab your lederhosen and head to Detroit’s central park for a German good time. Enjoy beverages at the open-air Biergarten while strolling along the market for fall food and displays. Experience traditional games and dances, live music, and activities for the kids. Don’t forget to cheer “Probst!”

Detroit Foodie Fair (Eastern Market), Saturday 10am-4pm: Take a bite out of Detroit in Shed 5 with some of the best local chefs and artisans. Find homemade hot sauces, bread, honey and more unique flavors and vote for the Best Foodie Find. Admission and parking are free. More info here.

Bettye Lavette (Sound Board), Sunday 8pm: Six-time Grammy Award-nominated Bettye Lavette is making her way to Motown. With a career that spans over 60 years, she’s ready to come home performing all her classics and throwing in some new ones from her latest album, Blackbirds. Tickets available here.