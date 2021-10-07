DETROIT – If fall is your favorite season, then this is the weekend for you! Festivals celebrating the beginning of autumn are abundant in Detroit.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadow Cast (Beacon Park), Friday-Saturday 8pm: Let’s do the Time Warp again! The Rocky Horror Picture Show comes alive when the Detroit Actor’s Theatre Company acts alongside the movie. Get in on the action by singing along or even dressing up. Don’t be afraid to shout out your favorite lines! More info here.

11th Annual Men’s Health Event (Ford Field), Saturday 9am-3pm: Get health screenings worth thousands of dollars all for free and all at one event. Meet Lion alumni, get free lunch and even haircuts. The screenings are available for men 18 and over. Families are invited to support with activities for the women and kids. No health insurance necessary. Registration and schedule here.

Harvest Festival Livonia (Greenmead Historical Park), Saturday to Sunday 10am-7pm: The Simmons-Hill Farm area transforms into a cozy craft show complete with acoustic music, cider and doughnuts, food trucks and even an escape room! Kids can paint pumpkins and go sack racing. More info here.

Harvest Day (Ford House), Saturday 12pm-5pm: Celebrate the season with cider and doughnuts, a fall market, a farmer’s market highlighting their best apples and pumpkins, a petting zoo and more. Tickets also include a look at the first floor of the Edsel and Eleanor Ford home. Admission is $20 per car. Get tickets here.

Harvestfest & Food Truck Rally, Saturday-Sunday 11am-8pm: Dequindre Cut becomes a foodie paradise with over 60 food trucks lining up the paths, as well as six stages for music, trick-or-treating stations, a pumpkin patch with pumpkin carving and much more. Admission is $5 for adults and free for anyone 17 and under. Food truck and music lineup here.

A2 Artoberfest (Downtown Ann Arbor) Saturday-Sunday: Fine art aficionados will find a treasure trove of unique finds from local artists. 100 jury-selected and emerging artists will be featured on North Fourth Ave and Ann Street, as well as live entertainment, food vendors and specialty drinks. The event is free to attend with fun art activities for the kids. More info here.

Cider in the City (Beacon Park), Saturday 1-5pm: Get a taste of the cider mills right in the heart of the city. Take home some cider and doughnuts, take part in seasonal crafts, and even take a horse-drawn hayride. Make sure your cell phone is fully charged for all the fall photo ops. Admission is free for all ages. Pre-order goodies here.

Pistons Open Practice (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 3pm: Get excited for basketball season with a sneak peek at the 2021-22 Pistons team, including Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham and more. See the Pistons Entertainment Team in action and grab photos with Hooper the mascot. A Pistons giveaway will be available for the first 1,000 fans. Admission is free with online registration. Register here.

Detroit Water Lantern Festival, Saturday 4pm-8pm: Lake St. Clair Metropark illuminates with twinkling lights as thousands of floating lanterns reflect on the water. Every lantern is decorated by attendees with their own messages of hope, dreams and memories. Reserve your spot and lantern here.

The Millenium Tour (Little Caesars Arena) Sunday 7pm: Throw it back to a time when MTV, BET and VH1 were the only ways to watch your favorite music videos. This stacked lineup includes Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, The Ying Yang Twins, Soulja Boy and more. Get tickets here.