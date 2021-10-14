DETROIT – It’s a great weekend to be a sports fan with three home games, plus fall festivals to get you in the cozy mood.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Motor City Comic Con (Suburban Collection Showplace), Friday-Sunday: Superheroes unite at Michigan’s largest pop culture gathering since 1989. From colorful cosplay to celebrity appearances including Ice-T and Lord of the Rings’ Elijah Wood, there’s something for everyone at this all ages event. Be sure to walk down artists alley where you can find over a million comics for sale. Schedule and pass info here.

Zoo Boo (Detroit Zoo), Friday-Sunday 2pm-6pm: Our favorite animal friends join in on the festive fun with a family-friendly stroll through the zoo. Pumpkins and Halloween décor line the park’s walkways, with plenty of opportunities for photos. Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes and kids get a goodie bag for their spooky adventure. Get tickets here.

Beyond Van Gogh (TCF Center), Friday-Sunday: It’s the final weekend to immerse yourself in the fantastic art of Vincent Van Gogh. Experience over 300 of his masterpieces, including favorites “Sunflowers” and “The Starry Night,” like never before in dazzling projections and a moving score. Tickets are for timed entry, with VIP options available. More info here.

Pistons vs. 76ers (Little Caesars Arena), Friday 7pm: Catch the Detroit Pistons take on the Philadelphia 76ers for the final preseason game before the season opener next Wednesday. Will we finally get to see the number one draft pick Cade Cunningham on the court? Get tickets here.

KISS (DTE Energy Music Theatre), Friday 7:30pm: Get ready to “Rock and Roll All Nite!” The legendary rockstars are bringing their three-year-long (and three-time rescheduled) “End of the Road” World Tour to Motor City. Their latest farewell tour will lead all the way up to the band’s 50th anniversary in 2023. They’re bringing along performer/painter David Garibaldi to the stage. More info and tickets here.

Cider in the City (Beacon Park), Saturday 1-5pm: Get a taste of the cider mills without leaving the city. Sip on hot or cold cider while munching on some fresh cinnamon donuts. Families can even take a horse-drawn carriage around the park. Pre-order goodies here.

Detroit Bourbon Fest (Boat House on Belle Isle), Saturday: Sip on something neat with a selection from over 100 whiskeys, including a high-end selection. Non-bourbon options will also be available featuring local brews, wine and cider. Two options for timed entry includes 10 tasting tickets. The festival is 21 and over only. More info and tickets here.

Red Wings vs. Canucks (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 7pm: The Red Wings take on the Vancouver Canucks in Hockeytown. Check out the new season’s roster led by new captain Dylan Larkin, as well as all the new dining options at Little Caesars Arena. Fans at the game will get a free magnet. Get tickets here.

All-Star Comedy Fest, Saturday 8pm: Get ready for a laugh attack with some of the biggest names in comedy. Headliners include Corey Holcomb, Bruce Bruce, Bill Bellamy and much more. Line-up and tickets here.

Lions vs. Bengals (Ford Field), Sunday 1pm: The Lions have been 0-5 so far and are on a losing streak with Cincinnati, so Sunday’s game can be a tough one. It will be their first time playing the Bengals since 2017. We’ll still cheer them on – roar on Lions! Get tickets here.