DETROIT – Have your costume handy all weekend, there’s Halloween festivities all over Motown for the whole family.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

YpsiGLOW, Friday 6pm-10pm: Light up the night with electrifying art and luminous displays of creativity. Ypsilanti’s annual tradition is back on this year and brighter than ever. Catch all of the displays throughout Downtown Ypsi and enjoy plenty of live entertainment like glow hula hooping, lazer shows, and more throughout the evening. Light up your bike to join the GLOW Stroll + Roll procession. Entertainment and participating merchants here.

Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers, Friday 7pm: Head on over to Little Caesars Arena for some ghoulishly delightful fun before the game. Go trick-or-treating, enjoy specialty drinks, and join the costume contest for your chance at some petrifying prizes. Don’t miss the immersive on-ice pre-show, as well as Halloween-themed music, trivia and more during the game. Get tickets here.

Día de los Muertos (Valdez Park), Saturday 11am-4pm: Celebrate the Day of the Dead at the Riverfront! This free familia-friendly event honors the cultural traditions with live music, traditional food, ballet folkórico, vendors and tons of activities for kids. An ofrenda will honor those lost during the pandemic. More info here.

Fall Festivities (Downtown Dearborn), Saturday: Sweater season and changing leaves means plenty of pumpkins and autumnal activities. Carve a pumpkin to take home and then go trick-or-treating for some spooky sweets. Treat map here.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Watch Party, Saturday 11:30am: Grab your gear and head on over to Beacon Park for a Michigan football frenzy. The Spartans take on the Wolverines in the ultimate rivalry as our two schools go head-to-head undefeated. After the game, stick around for the final Cider in the City for some holiday sweets. More info here.

Boo!kley Nights Monster Mash, Saturday 2pm-6pm: Berkley turns into Boo!kley for one final weekend of haunts. This Saturday, take your boys and ghouls through Twelve Mile and Coolidge for a festive trick-or-treat stroll. Then head on over to the Monster Mash for a spooky street party with a live DJ, Halloween arts and crafts and plenty of photo opportunities. Both events are free. Trick-or-treat map and more here.

Pig & Whiskey (Downtown Ferndale), Saturday 11am-Midnight: Grub on some of Detroit’s best BBQ at a block party that is equally devilish and delicious. A huge selection of whiskey and brews will be on tap to keep the party going. Little ones can go trick-or-treating at the vendor booths from 3-6pm. Admission is free and for all ages. Live entertainment schedule and info here.

Pumpkins in the Park (Grosse Pointe Park), Saturday 4pm-8pm: Kercheval Ave. is shut down and transformed into a frightfully fun event for the whole family. Enjoy trick-or-treating at the local businesses from 4-6pm, and enjoy readings every hour at Coreander Children’s Bookshoppe. More info here.

Kool & The Gang (Music Hall), Saturday 8pm: Jungle Boogie on down to the historic Music Hall for the ultimate Celebration with the two-time Grammy Award-winning legends of funk. Get tickets here.

Lions vs. Eagles (Ford Field), Sunday 1pm: Our Lions are still 0-7, but perhaps the Halloween spirit will bring on some supernatural powers for our first win. Get tickets here.

