DETROIT – Detroit will be shimmering in bright lights this weekend as the holidays are in full swing. Check out the local traditions back in action this year.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

🎄Detroit Tree Lighting (Campus Martius), Friday 5pm to midnight: Kickoff the season with one of Motown’s most festive traditions. The giant 65-foot Norway spruce on top of the park’s fountain will be ceremoniously lit to signify the start of the holidays in Downtown. Olympic figure skaters will grace the skating rink while live entertainment will fill you with the holiday spirit all night. Enjoy carriage rides, food trucks, giveaways, shopping and even a visit from Ole St. Nick himself. More info here.

Light Up Beacon Park, Friday 5pm to midnight: More than 125,000 twinkling lights will brighten Beacon Park for a sparkling season of joy. Check out the new interactive art installation Swinging Lights with larger-than-life bells that each feature different colors and songs. Savor the spirit with live holiday music, food trucks and a performance by Grammy-nominated Soul singer Devon Gilfillian. Admission is free for all ages.

Magic of Lights, opening Friday 5:30pm to 10pm: The DTE Energy Music Theatre is transformed into a shimmering world of bright lights with a drive-through experience for the whole family. Using the latest in LED and projection technology, popular holiday tales and characters will come to life all in the comfort of your car. Prices start at $20 per vehicle with timed entry reservations. Make reservations here.

Pistons vs. Warriors (Little Caesars Arena), Friday 7pm: The Pistons take on the Golden State Warriors. All eyes are on Steph Curry but Cade Cunningham is showing up to be a promising addition with some very outstanding stats. Fans at the game will receive free Pistons Court Coasters. Get tickets here.

Starry Lights (Ford House), now through January: The grounds of the Ford House illuminate with beautiful winter-themed projections and interactive light displays for an immersive outdoor holiday walk. Tickets are available online for a discount. Schedule and tickets here.

The Rink at Campus Martius, opening Saturday: Experience another Detroit tradition with a few laps around the famed skating rink right in the heart of Downtown. Glide around with the city’s lights, trees and holiday ambiance. Afterwards, hop on to the Cadillac Lounge to fill up on a well-deserved hot cocoa. The rink is open seven days a week for all ages and available on a first come, first served basis. Pricing and schedule here.

Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo, opening Saturday: Explore the wild side of the holidays at the zoo. Get lost in the spirit while surrounded by millions of lights, over 280 sculptures, and plenty of treats to keep guests warm. New this year, and included with admission, is the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition making its North American premiere at the zoo. Schedule and tickets here.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE (Masonic Cathedral Theatre), Saturday 6:15: The legendary TV show comes to life starring the Netflix series’ new host, Emily Connor. Joined by a panel of robots, the group will riff live over one of the cheesiest 1980s sci-fi movies Making Contact. Get tickets here.

Motor City Live – a Motown Tribute (Music Hall), Saturday 8pm: Get down with the best of Motown for one night only. Go back in time with hits from The Supremes, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder and more. Get tickets here.

Festival of Trees (FCPAC Dearborn), opening Sunday: Walk into a winter wonderland and get inspired by dozens of dazzlingly decorated trees and holiday décor. All items on display are available for purchase including the trees. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation. Tickets are $5 for adults, children are $3, and free for 2 and under. More info here.

