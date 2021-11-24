DETROIT – Thanksgiving is here and bigger than ever with the return of the parade. It’s a great weekend for a staycation here in Detroit with so much to do.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Thanksgiving Family Fun Fest (Majestic Theatre), Thursday 7am: Fuel up for Thanksgiving with an energizing breakfast buffet while watching the parade live on the big screen in the cozy comfort of the Majestic Theatre. Proceeds from the breakfast benefit the Children’s Center of Detroit. Reserve your seat here.

S3 Turkey Trot, Thursday 7:30am: If you’re seeing thousands of turkeys running around town on Thursday morning, it isn’t your hangover, it’s a tradition that Detroiters have been racing in for almost four decades. Dashers can choose from a 10K to a mile in a variety of races. Registration and schedule here.

America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday 9am to noon: One of the nation’s largest and floatiest celebrations is back for live spectators on Woodward Avenue. Watch as the community comes together for the 95th anniversary of the big parade featuring some exciting new balloons and floats like Gardner-White’s “There’s No Place Like Home.” Can’t make it in person? You won’t want to miss Local 4′s live coverage starting at 6 a.m. or watch a special choose-your-own-camera livestream here only for WDIV Insiders. More info here.

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears (Ford Field), Thursday 12:30pm: Lions, footballs and bears, oh my! Don’t miss a star-studded game with Grammy-Award winner NE-YO singing the national anthem and an electrifying halftime show by Big Sean. The last time Big Sean performed on a Thanksgiving game, the Lions won, so here’s hoping for their first win! Get tickets here.

Grosse Pointe Santa Claus Parade, Friday 10am: Right after Thanksgiving, get into the holiday spirit with a Christmas cavalcade! The 46th annual parade kicks off on Kercheval & Lewiston in Grosse Pointe farms and routes down to Cadieux Road in Grosse Pointe City.

Hadestown (Fisher Theatre), through December 5th: Go way down to Hadestown, the Tony and Grammy-award winning new musical direct from Broadway. Blending modern folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown reimagines the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice in a hell-raising journey to the underworld. Performance schedule and tickets here.

Birmingham Santa Walk, Saturday 9:30am: Welcome Santa to town with a stroll through Downtown Birmingham with stops throughout the local shops in support of Small Business Saturday. Afterwards, enjoy free hot chocolate, horse-drawn carriage rides and even a scavenger hunt. More info here.

University of Michigan vs. Ohio State (Michigan Stadium), Saturday 12pm: It’s the big game that can put either of the rivals to the Big Ten Championship. Both are currently 10-1 with kickoff at noon.

Katt Williams (Fox Theatre), Saturday and Sunday: The legendary actor is bringing his “World War 3″ Tour to the Fox for two nights of his critically acclaimed comedy. More info here.

Aretha – Queen of Soul Tribute (Sound Board), Sunday 7:30pm: What you want? MotorCity Casino’s got it. Relive the powerhouse vocals and classic hits with a soulful tribute to the Motown legend. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.