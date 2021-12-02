DETROIT – The holidays have arrived with shows, events and shopping centered around the festive season.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Detroit Urban Craft Fair (Masonic Temple), Friday to Sunday: Looking for something unique to gift this year? From handmade candles to jewelry, support over 100 local artists, crafters and businesses and find one-of-a-kind stocking stuffers. List of crafters and more info here.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze (Fox Theatre), Friday to Sunday: The magic of the holidays is brought to life in a whimsical, gravity defying, Vegas-style spectacular. From ballerinas to penguins, and snowmen to gingerbread people, holiday favorite characters perform thrilling circus acts in a wintery wonderland. Schedule and tickets here.

Dianne Reeves (Detroit Symphony Orchestra), Friday 8pm: Ring in the season with the celebrated jazz vocalist. Singing selections from her new album Christmas Time is Here, the Detroit-born artist will bring swinging new renditions to holiday classics. Get tickets here.

Dan + Shay (Little Caesars Arena), Friday 7pm: No need to wait 10,000 Hours to see the Grammy Award-winning duo, they’re bringing their “The (Arena) Tour” to Motown. Joining them will be special guests The Band CAMINO and Ingrid Andress. Get tickets here.

Holiday Extravaganza (Pontiac), Saturday: Three family-friendly events all in one! Starting at 8:30 a.m. is the free WinterFUN Festival that includes live reindeer, an ice carving competition and more. Then the 40th annual parade kicks off at 10:30 with over 100 characters, dancers and marching bands waving down Saginaw Street. Stick around for AFTERGLOW where kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, sip on hot chocolate and enjoy free food and giveaways. Schedule and more info here.

Detroit Santa Speedo Run (Downtown Detroit), Sunday 1pm: Participants slip into their skivvies for a mile-long fun run around Downtown Detroit. Prizes will be awarded for costumes, raffles and presents. Proceeds benefit charities The Greening of Detroit and The Ruth Ellis Center. More info here.

Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons (Masonic), Sunday 6pm and 8:30pm: Listen to the beautiful music of Vivaldi in the glow of hundreds of candles. A string quartet comprised of local Detroit musicians will play pieces from the classical composer in the dimly lit Crystal Ballroom for a unique and intimate atmosphere. More info and tickets here.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker (Detroit Opera House), Sunday 6:30pm: A modern twist on the holiday classic for the whole family. Tchaikovsky’s iconic music is remixed and told through the breathtaking movements of hip hop by a dozen dancers, DJ, violinist and MC Kurtis Blow. Get tickets here.

Holiday Night at the Museum (Wayne Historical Museum), Saturday 6 to 9pm: Head on over to Downtown Wayne for festive fun for the family. Meet Santa, characters and carolers, as well as a few friendly animals at the petting zoo. Don’t miss the carriage rides around the museum. More info here.

Andrea Bocelli (Little Caesars Arena), Sunday 7:30pm: Flying over all the way from Italy, Bocelli is serenading Detroit with his Grammy-nominated tenor singing selections from his vast catalog of classical and pop hits, as well as his new album Believe. Get tickets here.

