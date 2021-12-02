Detroit Historical Museum exhibit showcases city’s artistic youth

DETROIT – Mint Artists Guild, a Detroit nonprofit that empowers Detroit’s creative youth, has opened its first exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum.

The exhibit, Paint Detroit with Generosity, runs now through Jan. 2, 2022.

Fifteen artists ages 14 to 22 were part of Mint’s Summer Jobs program, and eight of them were first-timers to Mint. They spent part of their summer creating artwork for 25 local non-profits.

The Mint summer jobs program is supported by Grow Detroit’s Young Talent, the city’s youth employment program.

In addition to the Paint Detroit with Generosity paintings, all 15 artists will have their self-portraits on display at the Detroit Historical Museum.

“The Detroit Historical Society is excited to partner with an organization that is encouraging youth art and creativity. These young artists are the future of art and museum professionals, and we are thrilled to display their art through the holiday season!” said Tracy Irwin, the Detroit Historical Society’s chief exhibitions and enrichment officer.

Since 2016, Mint and their artists have created and given pieces of art to nonprofits to spread the word about their work and the beauty and significance of generosity. So far, more than 60 nonprofits have received or will be gifted almost 150 original paintings from Mint.

Mint Artists Guild is a Detroit non-profit founded in 2015 that has been dedicated to the enhancement of Detroit’s creative youth. Every year Mint gives emerging artists an opportunity to learn how to successfully sell, protect, and promote their art and a space to grow in their artistic abilities. (Find out more about Mint here)